Olympia Financial Group Inc. Announces Closing of Previously Announced Acquisition of Investment Accounts from Computershare Trust Company

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSX: OLY) is pleased to announce that, further to its previous announcement on December 14, 2021, Olympia Trust Company has closed the acquisition of approximately 34,000 self-directed non-registered and registered plan investment accounts currently administered by Computershare Trust Company of Canada.

About Olympia Financial Group Inc.

Olympia conducts most of its operations through its subsidiary Olympia Trust Company, a non-deposit taking trust company. Olympia Trust Company is licensed to conduct trust activities in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Olympia Trust Company administers self-directed registered accounts, provides foreign currency exchange services and Corporate and Shareholder services. Olympia also offers private health services plans through its subsidiary Olympia Benefits Inc. and provides information technology services to exempt market dealers, registrants and issuers through its Exempt Edge division.

Olympia’s common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “OLY”.

