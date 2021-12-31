Stan Bharti Acquires Securities in Jourdan Resources Inc.

TORONTO, Dec. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On December 31, 2021, Stan Bharti acquired an aggregate of 20,000,000 units (each, a “Unit”) of Jourdan Resources Inc. (the “Company“) (TSX-V: JOR) pursuant to a flow-through private placement financing at $0.05 per Unit for an aggregate cost of $1,000,000. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (each, a “Common Share”) and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles Mr. Bharti to acquire one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.08 for a period of 24 months from issuance. Prior to the acquisition of the aforesaid securities, Mr. Bharti did not own any Common Shares. As a result of this transaction, Mr. Bharti now owns 20,000,000 Common Shares and 10,000,000 Warrants, which represents approximately 11.67% of the outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis and 16.53% on a partially-diluted basis.



Mr. Bharti acquired the Common Shares for investment purposes. Mr. Bharti may acquire additional securities of the Company in the future, may dispose of some or all of the securities or may continue to hold his current position.

A copy of the early warning report filed in respect of the transaction described above is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information or to request a copy of the early warning report please contact:

Stan Bharti

198 Davenport Road

Toronto, Ontario

M5R 1J2

(416) 861-1685

THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.