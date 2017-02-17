NYSE: GVA Investor Alert: Kyros Law is Filing Legal Claims on Behalf of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) Investors

PR Newswire

BOSTON, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyros Law Offices is alerting investors of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) that the deadline in filing claims from the investor lawsuit settlement against the company is fast approaching.

The company has agreed to settle a shareholder lawsuit filed against it by investors for over $120 million dollars.

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) investors that purchased between February 17, 2017 and October 24, 2019 are urged to contact our law firm immediately to protect their rights. Visit our NYSE: GVA Lawsuit Settlement website or call 1-800-934-2921 to speak to someone about your case. Your legal rights will be affected whether you act or do not act. If you do not act, you may permanently forfeit your right to recover on this claim.

On July 29, 2019, after the market closed, the Company disclosed that second quarter 2019 financial results were negatively impacted by non-cash charges related to four legacy, unconsolidated heavy civil joint venture projects. As a result, Granite expected to report net loss per diluted share in the range of $2.05 to $2.10 per diluted share.

Then on August 2, 2019, before the market opened, the Company announced its second quarter 2019 financial results, reporting revenue of $789.5 million, including $114.2 million in revenue reduction due to the charges disclosed earlier that week, leading to further losses for GVA investors.

Kyros Law specializes in a wide range of complex litigation, mass torts, and corporate governance matters, including the representation of whistleblowers, shareholders and consumers in securities fraud, false claims act and class actions.

