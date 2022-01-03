🚀 Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
CNH Industrial's first official day of trading as a pure player in the agriculture and construction equipment industries

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

London, January 3, 2022

CNH Industrial (: CNHI / MI: CNHI) officially commences 2022 trading on the New York Stock Exchange () in the United States and Borsa Italiana’s Euronext Milan in Italy as a fully focused agriculture and construction player. As the parent company to globally respected agriculture and construction brands and the innovations and services that drive them, CNH Industrial is committed to delivering value to its shareholders and stakeholders.

This new beginning for the CNHI ticker is the result of a long-planned strategic operation to separate CNH Industrial’s ‘On’ and ‘Off’ Highway businesses. Since announcing the spin off in 2019, management has worked to set up the new organization and set out its long-term priorities. With the delivery of this milestone, the Company looks forward to presenting its future direction at its Capital Markets Day on February 22, 2022. Details on this event and live stream will be forthcoming.

“Today we are excited to usher in the new CNH Industrial, the result of detailed strategic planning, hard work and boundless determination. I want to congratulate our entire team, and our Senior Leadership Team in particular, for driving this to completion and thank the Board of Directors for overseeing this operation to its successful conclusion. As a pure player in agriculture and construction, we will bring our undivided attention to bear on supporting our customers and dealers. This involves developing innovative products and processes to enhance productivity; accelerate profitable growth; and spearhead our ambitious ESG plans to ensure we act in full respect of people and the planet,” said Scott W. Wine, Chief Executive Officer, CNH Industrial. “I would also like to wish our former colleagues, and now respected peers, in the newly-formed Iveco Group N.V. every success as they commence independent operations and begin trading on Borsa Italiana’s Euronext today.”

CNH Industrial (: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a world-class equipment and services company that sustainably advances the noble work of agriculture and construction workers. The Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its five core Brands: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and STEYR, supplying 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment delivering a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH Industrial has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH Industrial’s 35,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnhindustrial.com
For news from CNH Industrial and its Brands visit: media.cnhindustrial.com

Media contact:

Rebecca Fabian
CNH Industrial
Tel. +1 312 515 2249
Email: [email protected]

