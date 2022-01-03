🚀 Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Linkfire ("LINKFI") Appoints Hans Christian Wenzelsen as General Counsel

Author's Avatar
3 hours ago
Article's Main Image

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2022 / Linkfire (

STO:LINKFI, Financial)

Linkfire A/S, the world's leading SaaS marketing platform for music and entertainment, announces the appointment of Hans Christian Wenzelsen as General Counsel to support in all legal aspects as the company fortifies the organisation for continued scaling and growth. Hans Christian Wenzelsen will assume his position on January 3, 2022.

Hans Christian joins Linkfire from a position as chief legal counsel at Grundfos, where he was in charge of the Service and Solutions division and brings exceptional experience across all facets of commercial law, M&A, and compliance on a global scale. As a publicly listed company with international ambitions and an increasing M&A agenda, Linkfire's appointment of Hans Christian will play a crucial role in meeting commercial targets, driving compliance, and scaling the business.

Lars Ettrup, CEO and co-founder of Linkfire, comments:
"At this time where Linkfire is expanding fast and taking the next steps as a publicly listed company, I am very pleased to welcome Hans Christian to the team.With his many years of relevant experience in international law and compliance, most recently from one of Denmark's largest organizations, Hans Christian will be an invaluable asset in supporting Linkfire's growth on a global scale."

Hans Christian Wenzelsen, new General Counsel at Linkfire, comments:
"I look forward to becoming part of a company with such an impressive story and to contribute to its rapid expansion. Although Linkfire has already done so much for the music and entertainment industries, I believe the company's greatest accomplishments lie ahead. It's a very exciting time to step into the role as General Counsel in Linkfire. In ​​an industry that means so much to so many people, I couldn't be more thrilled and motivated to bring my extended experience in all legal aspects to Linkfire."

For further information, please contact:
Lars Ettrup, CEO, Linkfire A/S
Telephone: +45 26 88 99 53
E-mail: [email protected]

About Linkfire A/S
Linkfire is the world's leading SaaS marketing platform for the music and entertainment industries. Linkfire's offering consists of two solutions: the Linkfire SaaS Marketing Platform for labels and artists and the Linkfire Discovery Network connecting consumers to music products through apps and partner websites. Linkfire's platform has over 85,000 users, including the vast majority of the top 100 Billboard artists and largest record labels. In 2020, 1.5 billion consumers were connected through Linkfire and the Company's revenue amounted to DKK 24.7 million, corresponding to a year-on-year growth of 43 percent. Linkfire has more than 80 employees and is headquartered in Copenhagen, with additional offices in New York, Los Angeles, Lisbon and Accra. Linkfire ("LINKFI") is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market, Sweden. For further information, please visit: https://investors.linkfire.com/

Certified Adviser
Aktieinvest
Telephone: +46 739 49 62 50
E-mail: [email protected]

Image Attachments

Hans Christian

Attachments

Linkfire ("LINKFI") appoints Hans Christian Wenzelsen as General Counsel

SOURCE: Linkfire



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/680588/Linkfire-LINKFI-Appoints-Hans-Christian-Wenzelsen-as-General-Counsel

img.ashx?id=680588

