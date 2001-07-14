Perion Network to Present at the 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 12-13, 2022

Perion+Network+Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) a global advertising technology company that delivers holistic solutions across the three main pillars of digital advertising – ad search, social media and display / video / CTV advertising – announced today that management will participate in the 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 12-13, 2022.

Doron Gerstel, Perion’s Chief Executive Officer and Maoz Sigron, Perion’s Chief Financial Officer will be available throughout the day for one-on-one meetings with attending investors.

The company’s presentation by Doron Gerstel, Chief Executive Officer, will take place on January 12 from 8:30-9:10 AM Eastern Time, will be webcast and can be accessed by using the following link:

%3Cb%3Ehttps%3A%2F%2Fwsw.com%2Fwebcast%2Fneedham116%2Fperi%2F2252448%3C%2Fb%3E

About Perion Network Ltd.

Perion (Nasdaq:PERI) is a global technology company that delivers holistic strategic business solutions that enable brands and advertisers to efficiently “Capture and Convince” users across multiple platforms and channels, including interactive connected television – or iCTV. Perion achieves this through its Synchronized Digital Branding capabilities, which are focused on high impact creative; content monetization; its branded search network, in partnership with Microsoft Bing; and social media management that orchestrates and optimizes paid advertising. This diversification positions Perion for growth as budgets shift across categories.

Source: Perion Network Ltd.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220103005161/en/