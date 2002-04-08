🚀 Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Oncorus to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Virtual Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncorus, Inc. ( ONCR), a viral immunotherapies company focused on driving innovation to transform outcomes for cancer patients, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, Theodore (Ted) Ashburn, M.D., Ph.D., will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference.

The fireside chat will be available for on-demand viewing beginning Monday, January 10, 2022 at 7:00am ET under the Investors & Media section of Oncorus’ website at https://investors.oncorus.com/. A replay of the presentation will be archived on Oncorus’ site for 90 days following the event.

About Oncorus
At Oncorus, we are focused on driving innovation to deliver next-generation viral immunotherapies to transform outcomes for cancer patients. We are advancing a portfolio of intratumorally (iTu) and intravenously (IV) administered viral immunotherapies for multiple indications with significant unmet need based on our oncolytic Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV) Platform and Synthetic viral RNA (vRNA) Immunotherapy Platform.

Designed to deliver next-generation viral immunotherapy impact, our HSV Platform improves upon key characteristics of this therapeutic class to enhance systemic activity. Our lead HSV program, ONCR-177, is designed to be directly administered into a tumor, resulting in high local concentrations of the therapeutic agent and its five encoded transgenes, as well as low systemic exposure to the therapy, which could limit systemic toxicities. Our pioneering Synthetic vRNA Immunotherapy Platform involves a highly innovative, novel combination of RNA- and oncolytic virus-based modalities designed to realize the potential of RNA medicines for cancer. Our lead IV-administered Synthetic vRNA Immunotherapy clinical candidates, ONCR-021 and ONCR-788, are both currently in IND-enabling studies.

Please visit www.oncorus.com to learn more.

Investor Contact:
Stern Investor Relations
Julie Seidel
[email protected]

