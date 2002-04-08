Altimmune to Present Pemvidutide Clinical Data at Upcoming NASH-TAG Conference January 8, 2022

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. ( ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Dr. Scott Harris, Chief Medical Officer at Altimmune, will give an oral and a poster presentation on pemvidutide, the Company’s novel, investigational GLP-1/Glucagon dual receptor agonist under development for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), the most severe form of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). The presentations will take place at the NASH-TAG Conference, which is being held January 6-8, 2022, in Park City, Utah. Details for the oral presentation are as follows:



Title: A placebo-controlled, double-blind, first-in-human study of Pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist for the treatment of NASH and obesity Presenter: Scott Harris, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Altimmune, Inc. Date/Time: Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 8:10 am Mountain Time

A copy of Dr. Harris’ presentation and poster will be accessible on the Events section of the Altimmune website.

About Altimmune

Altimmune is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. Our pipeline includes next generation peptide therapeutics for obesity, NASH (pemvidutide), and chronic hepatitis B (HepTcell™). For more information, please visit www.altimmune.com.

