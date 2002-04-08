Fire incident at ASML Berlin

VELDHOVEN, The Netherlands, 3 January 2022 - ASML Holding N.V. ( ASML, Financial) announces today that there was a fire last night inside a part of its factory in Berlin, Germany. The fire was extinguished during the night and fortunately no persons were injured during this incident. At this point it is too early to make any statement on the damage or whether the incident will have any impact on the output plan for this year. It will take a few days to conduct a thorough investigation and make a full assessment. As soon as we have such assessment, we will provide an update.

ASML Berlin manufactures components for ASML’s lithography systems, including wafer tables and clamps, reticle chucks and mirror blocks. ASML acquired Berliner Glas in 2020.

