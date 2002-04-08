Acasti Pharma to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2022 Conference

LAVAL, Québec, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acasti Pharma Inc. (“Acasti” or the “Company”) ( ACST and TSX-V: ACST), today announced that Jan D’Alvise, President and CEO of Acasti, will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2022 Conference being held virtually January 10-13, 2022.



Acasti’s presentation will be available on-demand to registered attendees via the conference platform beginning Monday, January 10, 2022 at 7:00 AM Eastern Time.

The webcast of the Company’s presentation can be accessed here: journey.ct.events/view and on the investor relations section of Acasti’s website at acastipharma.com/en/investors as of 7:00 AM Eastern Time on Monday, January 10, 2022.

About Acasti

Acasti is a specialty pharma company with drug delivery capability and technologies addressing rare and orphan diseases. Acasti’s novel drug delivery technologies have the potential to improve the performance of currently marketed drugs by achieving faster onset of action, enhanced efficacy, reduced side effects, and more convenient drug delivery—all which could help to increase treatment compliance and improve patient outcomes.

Acasti’s three lead clinical assets have each been granted Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA, which provide the assets with seven years of marketing exclusivity post-launch in the United States and protection by over 40 granted and pending patents. The lead assets target underserved orphan diseases: (i) GTX-104, an intravenous infusion targeting Subarachnoid Hemorrhage (SAH), a rare and life-threatening medical emergency in which bleeding occurs over the surface of the brain in the subarachnoid space between the brain and skull; (ii) GTX-102, an oral mucosal spray targeting Ataxia-Telangiectasia (A-T), a progressive, neurodegenerative genetic disease that primarily impacts children causing severe disability, for which no treatment currently exists; and (iii) GTX-101, a topical spray, targeting Postherpetic Neuralgia (PHN), a persistent and often debilitating neuropathic pain caused by nerve damage from the varicella zoster virus (shingles), which may persist for months and even years. For more information, please visit: https://www.acastipharma.com/en.

Neither NASDAQ, the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

