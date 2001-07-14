Diners Can Get a Jump Start on the New Year With First Watch's New Seasonal Menu

🚀 Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Diners Can Get a Jump Start on the New Year With First Watch's New Seasonal Menu

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

As the holiday season fades and the new year gets underway, First+Watch – the leading Daytime Dining concept with more than 420 restaurants nationwide – invites guests to bring some color to those gray winter days with its new menu featuring a slew of premium ingredients. Whether a diehard pancake enthusiast looking to indulge with a little less guilt, a carnivore on the prowl for some lean protein, or someone simply looking for something sweet, First Watch has everyone covered.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220103005088/en/

Trailblazer_lg.jpg

Available for a limited time as part of the new seasonal menu from First Watch, the Trailblazer Bowl features hand-pulled roasted turkey, house-roasted sweet potatoes, cage-free scrambled eggs, lemon tahini arugula, fresh avocado with superseed crunch and fresh herbs. Visit FirstWatch.com to learn more. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Following the holiday season and the decadence that comes with it, we can all use a reset on healthy eating, but that doesn’t mean we have to sacrifice flavor,” said Shane Schaibly, senior vice president of culinary strategy for First Watch. “In addition to bringing three new seasonal offerings packed with lean protein or our signature superseed crunch, our Purple Haze juice is back following an overwhelming volume of requests from our customers. Folks seem to love the color-changing drink, and it’s one of my favorites too.”

First Watch’s new seasonal menu selections are available nationwide* through March 13th and include:

  • The Trailblazer Bowl – Hand-pulled roasted turkey, house-roasted sweet potatoes, cage-free scrambled eggs, lemon tahini arugula, fresh avocado with superseed crunch and fresh herbs.
  • Carnitas Breakfast Burrito – Pork carnitas, cage-free scrambled eggs, fresh seasoned potatoes, black beans, Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese and fresh avocado. Wrapped in a grilled whole wheat tortilla, covered with tomatillo hollandaise and topped with lime crema, pico de gallo, house-pickled red onion, fresh cilantro and Cotija cheese.
  • Superseed Protein Pancakes– Flax, hemp, kasha, pepitas and sunflower seeds added to our multigrain pancake batter. Served as three mid-sized pancakes topped with fresh sliced bananas, blueberries, maple-almond butter, vanilla Greek yogurt and superseed crunch. Served with warm mixed berry compote.

From the Juice Bar:

  • Purple Haze – Lemon, cane sugar, butterfly pea flower tea and a hint of lavender.

First Watch’s new seasonal menu items are available to order alongside its robust menu of breakfast, brunch and lunch favorites at most locations nationwide for pickup, delivery and dine-in service. To place an order or join a digital waitlist, guests can visit FirstWatch.com or download the First Watch App available for Apple iOS and Android.

First Watch is open for breakfast, brunch and lunch seven days a week from 7 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. For more information about First Watch, its seasonal menu offerings or to find the nearest location, visit firstwatch.com.

* Not available in the Tampa Bay area

About First Watch

First Watch is an award-winning Daytime Dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. First Watch offers traditional favorites, such as pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl®, Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. There are more than 420 First Watch restaurants in 28 states, and the restaurant concept is majority owned by Advent International, one of the world's largest private-equity firms.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20220103005088r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220103005088/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus