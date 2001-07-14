Diners Can Get a Jump Start on the New Year With First Watch's New Seasonal Menu

As the holiday season fades and the new year gets underway, First+Watch – the leading Daytime Dining concept with more than 420 restaurants nationwide – invites guests to bring some color to those gray winter days with its new menu featuring a slew of premium ingredients. Whether a diehard pancake enthusiast looking to indulge with a little less guilt, a carnivore on the prowl for some lean protein, or someone simply looking for something sweet, First Watch has everyone covered.

Available for a limited time as part of the new seasonal menu from First Watch, the Trailblazer Bowl features hand-pulled roasted turkey, house-roasted sweet potatoes, cage-free scrambled eggs, lemon tahini arugula, fresh avocado with superseed crunch and fresh herbs. Visit FirstWatch.com to learn more. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Following the holiday season and the decadence that comes with it, we can all use a reset on healthy eating, but that doesn’t mean we have to sacrifice flavor,” said Shane Schaibly, senior vice president of culinary strategy for First Watch. “In addition to bringing three new seasonal offerings packed with lean protein or our signature superseed crunch, our Purple Haze juice is back following an overwhelming volume of requests from our customers. Folks seem to love the color-changing drink, and it’s one of my favorites too.”

First Watch’s new seasonal menu selections are available nationwide* through March 13th and include:

The Trailblazer Bowl – Hand-pulled roasted turkey, house-roasted sweet potatoes, cage-free scrambled eggs, lemon tahini arugula, fresh avocado with superseed crunch and fresh herbs.

– Hand-pulled roasted turkey, house-roasted sweet potatoes, cage-free scrambled eggs, lemon tahini arugula, fresh avocado with superseed crunch and fresh herbs. Carnitas Breakfast Burrito – Pork carnitas, cage-free scrambled eggs, fresh seasoned potatoes, black beans, Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese and fresh avocado. Wrapped in a grilled whole wheat tortilla, covered with tomatillo hollandaise and topped with lime crema, pico de gallo, house-pickled red onion, fresh cilantro and Cotija cheese.

– Pork carnitas, cage-free scrambled eggs, fresh seasoned potatoes, black beans, Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese and fresh avocado. Wrapped in a grilled whole wheat tortilla, covered with tomatillo hollandaise and topped with lime crema, pico de gallo, house-pickled red onion, fresh cilantro and Cotija cheese. Superseed Protein Pancakes– Flax, hemp, kasha, pepitas and sunflower seeds added to our multigrain pancake batter. Served as three mid-sized pancakes topped with fresh sliced bananas, blueberries, maple-almond butter, vanilla Greek yogurt and superseed crunch. Served with warm mixed berry compote.

From the Juice Bar:

Purple Haze – Lemon, cane sugar, butterfly pea flower tea and a hint of lavender.

First Watch’s new seasonal menu items are available to order alongside its robust menu of breakfast, brunch and lunch favorites at most locations nationwide for pickup, delivery and dine-in service. To place an order or join a digital waitlist, guests can visit FirstWatch.com or download the First Watch App available for Apple iOS and Android.

First Watch is open for breakfast, brunch and lunch seven days a week from 7 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. For more information about First Watch, its seasonal menu offerings or to find the nearest location, visit firstwatch.com.

* Not available in the Tampa Bay area

