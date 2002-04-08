Werner Enterprises Associate Named as a Heavy Duty Trucking's 2021 Emerging Leaders Winner

OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises ( WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, announced Nurcan “Nunu” Dueman, Werner EDGE Digital Platform Product Manager, was selected as a recipient of Heavy Duty Trucking’s Emerging Leaders award for 2021. Dueman brings an innovative mindset, strategic thinking and a desire to develop best-in-class solutions to her role at Werner Enterprises.



As the product manager for Werner’s digital carrier platform, Dueman leverages her knowledge and experience to drive growth initiatives and profitability. With a data-driven mindset, Dueman has expanded the load board’s capabilities based on usage data and direct driver input since joining the company. She continues to look for new ways to address key issues facing the future of the industry for independent carriers and Werner.

Heavy Duty Trucking’s Emerging Leaders award honors young professionals who are influential, innovative and successful, who possess outstanding accomplishments and leadership qualities, and who have a passion for the trucking industry. Candidates for the award work for a for-hire, private, government or vocational fleet. They may be employed in any aspect of the fleet’s business — management, maintenance, operations, marketing, safety, IT, training or elsewhere. This year’s list includes individuals from sales, operations and communications.

“We’re proud that this award underlines the original thinking and dedication that Nunu brings to the Werner Enterprises team,” said Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer Daragh Mahon. “It’s especially important to us that the hard work of female team members like Nunu receive such recognition in the future of our company and the industry as a whole.”

