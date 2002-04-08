🚀 Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Werner Enterprises Associate Named as a Heavy Duty Trucking's 2021 Emerging Leaders Winner

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Nunu Dueman recognized for driving innovation in the transportation industry

OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises ( WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, announced Nurcan “Nunu” Dueman, Werner EDGE Digital Platform Product Manager, was selected as a recipient of Heavy Duty Trucking’s Emerging Leaders award for 2021. Dueman brings an innovative mindset, strategic thinking and a desire to develop best-in-class solutions to her role at Werner Enterprises.

As the product manager for Werner’s digital carrier platform, Dueman leverages her knowledge and experience to drive growth initiatives and profitability. With a data-driven mindset, Dueman has expanded the load board’s capabilities based on usage data and direct driver input since joining the company. She continues to look for new ways to address key issues facing the future of the industry for independent carriers and Werner.

Heavy Duty Trucking’s Emerging Leaders award honors young professionals who are influential, innovative and successful, who possess outstanding accomplishments and leadership qualities, and who have a passion for the trucking industry. Candidates for the award work for a for-hire, private, government or vocational fleet. They may be employed in any aspect of the fleet’s business — management, maintenance, operations, marketing, safety, IT, training or elsewhere. This year’s list includes individuals from sales, operations and communications.

“We’re proud that this award underlines the original thinking and dedication that Nunu brings to the Werner Enterprises team,” said Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer Daragh Mahon. “It’s especially important to us that the hard work of female team members like Nunu receive such recognition in the future of our company and the industry as a whole.”

To learn more about Werner Enterprises and how our associates are moving the trucking industry forward through innovation, visit www.werner.com. To view the full list of 2021 Emerging Leaders winners, click here.

About Werner Enterprises
Werner Enterprises, Inc. ( WERN) delivers superior truckload transportation and logistics services to customers across the United States, Mexico and Canada. With 2020 revenues of $2.4 billion, an industry-leading modern truck and trailer fleet, over 13,000 talented associates and our innovative Werner EDGE technology, we are an essential solutions provider for customers who value the integrity of their supply chain and require safe and exceptional on-time service. Werner provides Dedicated and One-Way Truckload services as well as Logistics services that include truckload brokerage, freight management, intermodal and final mile. As an industry leader, Werner is deeply committed to promoting sustainability and supporting diversity, equity and inclusion.

Contact: Fred Thayer, Associate Vice President - Corporate Brand and Communications
Werner Enterprises, Inc.
402.895.6640 ext. 100-2065
[email protected]
For Release: Jan. 3, 2022

