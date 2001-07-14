Stem, Inc. Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Stem, Inc. (“Stem” or “the Company”) (NYSE: STEM), a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-driven energy storage services and software, announced today that it will participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:

Goldman Sachs Global Energy and Clean Technology Conference – January 6, 2022

BofA Securities Battery and Storage Conference – January 10, 2022

To access a live webcast of the Company’s presentation at the Goldman Sachs Global Energy and Clean Technology Conference on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at 9:00am Eastern Time, please register ahead of the scheduled start time at https%3A%2F%2Fkvgo.com%2Fgs%2Fstem-jan-2022. A link to the live webcast will also be made available on the Events & Presentations section of Stem’s investor+relations+website. At the conclusion of the presentation, a webcast replay will be available at the same website for one year following the event.

The Company’s most recent investor materials can be accessed on its investor relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.stem.com%2Fevents-and-presentations.

About Stem, Inc.

Stem (NYSE: STEM) provides solutions that address the challenges of today’s dynamic energy market. By combining advanced energy storage solutions with Athena®, a world-class AI-powered analytics platform, Stem enables customers and partners to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation and grid power. Stem’s solutions help enterprise customers benefit from a clean, adaptive energy infrastructure and achieve a wide variety of goals, including expense reduction, resilience, sustainability, environmental and corporate responsibility and innovation. Stem also offers full support for solar partners interested in adding storage to standalone, community or commercial solar projects – both behind and in front of the meter. For more information, visit www.stem.com.

