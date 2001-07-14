🚀 Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Avnet Names Dayna Badhorn New Americas Leader for Electronics Components Group

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Leading global technology solutions provider Avnet (NASDAQ: AVT) today announced that 23-year Avnet veteran Dayna Badhorn has been named regional president, Americas electronics components, effective immediately. In her new role, Badhorn will oversee all activities tied to Avnet’s electronics components business in the Americas and manage operations teams supporting business in the region.

View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220103005145/en/

Badhorn_dayna_pp.jpg

Avnet names Dayna Badhorn regional president of the Americas electronics components organization. (Photo: Business Wire)

Badhorn most recently served as global vice president, strategic planning and corporate marketing, where she worked across global business units to identify growth opportunities to enhance Avnet's overall business portfolio, financial strength and market value. She also oversaw the strategy, planning and development of Avnet's global marketing initiatives.

“I have worked side-by-side with Dayna and have known her for much of her career at Avnet. She leads tirelessly, with a broad range of knowledge of every aspect of our business,” said Phil Gallagher, Avnet’s chief executive officer. “I am confident she will help us maximize the tremendous potential that exists for growth in the region.”

Since joining Avnet in 1998, Badhorn has held leadership roles in sales, technical support, supplier management and business development. From 2016, she launched and oversaw Avnet's Emerging Business teams to find, evaluate and develop new profitable business opportunities, particularly in the startup space. Prior to that, Badhorn served as vice president, strategic planning for Avnet’s electronic components global business, where she led the digital transformation initiative and several other global growth programs.

“It is an honor to be named to this role at such a pivotal time in the distribution industry,” said Badhorn. “I look forward to further delivering on Avnet’s century-long promise of delivering best-in-class supply chain and technology solutions that help our partners and suppliers meet their evolving needs.”

Badhorn holds a master’s degree in business administration from University of Phoenix and a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute. She serves on the board of CoValence Laboratories and is committed to community service and leadership development through her work with Homeward Bound. She was featured on CRN’s 2021 Women of the Channel List for her work accelerating channel growth.

About Avnet

As a leading global technology distributor and solutions provider, Avnet has served customers’ evolving needs for an entire century. We support customers at each stage of a product’s lifecycle, from idea to design and from prototype to production. Our unique position at the center of the technology value chain enables us to accelerate the design and supply stages of product development so customers can realize revenue faster. Decade after decade, Avnet helps its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220103005145/en/

