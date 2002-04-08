Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against KE Holdings, Inc. (BEKE)

NEW YORK, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against KE Holdings, Inc. (“KE Holdings”) (: BEKE) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of investors who purchased KE Holdings’ common stock between December 8, 2020 and November 24, 2021, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).



The Complaint alleges that the Company materially overstated its store count, agent counsel, new home sales gross transaction value (“GTV”), and revenues. The Complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and omissions and engaged in a scheme to deceive the market. The truth began to come to light when Muddy Waters Capital LLC, a research-based equity investor, revealed that KE Holdings was overstating the agents and stores on its platforms, its GTV, and its revenues, among other wrongdoing. These misstatements artificially inflated the price of KE Holdings’ ADSs and operated as a fraud or deceit on the Class. When the truth was revealed, the Company’s ADS price fell substantially and has continued falling since.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of KE Holdings should contact the Firm prior to the February 28, 2022 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at [email protected] or [email protected] .