Vancouver Clinic and Humana Introduce New Primary Care Practice Designed to Enhance Medicare Advantage Experience

Vancouver+Clinic and Humana have teamed up to bring additional access to patient-focused primary care to Gresham, Oregon. Enliven by Vancouver Clinic(Enliven) recently opened its doors for the first time at 340 NW Burnside.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220103005031/en/

A part of Humana’s expanding Medicare Advantage plan network, Enliven accepts all Humana Medicare Advantage HMO and PPO plans offered in Oregon.

“We know access to health care is critically important to good health. We think it’s important to provide care close to where patients live,” said Mark Mantei, Vancouver Clinic CEO. “Enliven by Vancouver Clinic will bring healthcare resources closer to patients and will offer integrated care teams that include doctors, nurses, health coaches, nutritionists, medication management, and social services resources to help guide patients through the complex health system and ensure their care addresses the whole person.”

Enliven is part of a growing value-based care relationship between Vancouver Clinic and Humana. Value-based care is a holistic and integrated approach to health care that is centered around primary care physicians and their relationship to their patients.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to bring Enliven to Gresham, which will improve access to quality care,” said Jesse Gamez, Intermountain Region Medicare President for Humana. “By combining Humana’s strong focus on improved member experience and clinical outcomes and Vancouver Clinic’s long-standing commitment to patient care, we are able to offer primary care that is dedicated to helping our members achieve their best health.”

Humana has an extensive and growing value-based care presence. As of Sept. 30, 2021, Humana has more than 3.1 million individual Medicare Advantage and commercial members who are cared for by 72,800 primary care providers in more than 1,000 value-based relationships across 44 states and Puerto Rico. Humana’s total Medicare Advantage membership is approximately 5 million members, which includes members affiliated with providers in value-based and standard Medicare Advantage settings.

About Enliven by Vancouver Clinic

At Enliven, we serve older adults with complicated health concerns—helping patients live happy and healthy lives by supporting their full health picture. Enliven builds on Vancouver Clinic’s legacy of offering high-quality, patient-centered care. Our doctors get to know patients personally to meet their unique goals. More time with the doctor, physical and mental health support, regular health and wellness classes, plus welcoming clinic spaces make the Enliven experience unique in health care. Learn more about Enliven.

About Humana

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the company’s web site at www.humana.com, including copies of:

Annual reports to stockholders

Securities and Exchange Commission filings

Most recent investor conference presentations

Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls

Calendar of events

Corporate Governance information

Additional Information: Other providers are available in the network. Provider may also contract with other plan sponsors.

Y0040_GCHLHEEEN_C

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220103005031/en/