Impact Fusion International's Supreme Gold Bagasse "Turns Bagasse Trash into a Cash Cow"

NAPOLEONVILLE, LA / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2022 / Impact Fusion International, Inc. (OTC PINK:IFUS)

Impact Fusion International announced today that its' Supreme Gold Bagasse product has been featured in an article in "The Digest", an online bioeconomy daily with an estimated readership of 5 million .

The full article can be found at the link below.

https://www.biofuelsdigest.com/bdigest/2021/12/29/ifus-cattle-turning-bagasse-trash-into-a-cash-cow/

Marc Walther, CEO, Impact Fusion International Inc. stated "the article captures the essence of what Impact Fusion represents in both the bagasse and health and wellness industries.

About Impact Fusion International Inc.

Impact Fusion International, Inc. is in the business of marketing products in the "Health and Wellness" sector of all international markets. It is the company's mission to invent, develop and market these proprietary products worldwide for the health and well-being of humans and animals.

