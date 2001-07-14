🚀 Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Announces New Monthly Distribution Amount

Article's Main Image

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") (

NYSE:LGI, Financial) is confirming today, as previously authorized by its Board of Directors pursuant to a Managed Distribution Policy, a monthly distribution of $0.12473, equivalent to 7.0% (annualized) of the Fund's net asset value per share as of the close of markets on December 31, 2021 on the Fund's outstanding common stock. The distribution is payable on January 21, 2022 to shareholders of record on January 10, 2022. The ex-dividend date is January 7, 2022.

The Fund's investment objective is total return, consisting of capital appreciation and current income. The Fund's net assets are invested in a portfolio of approximately 60 to 80 US and non- US equity securities, including American Depository Receipts, generally of companies with market capitalizations greater than $2 billion, and may include investments in emerging markets. The Fund also invests in emerging market currencies (primarily by entry into forward currency contracts), or instruments whose value is derived from the performance of an underlying emerging market currency, and also may invest in debt obligations, including government, government agency and corporate obligations and structured notes denominated in emerging market currencies.

An indirect subsidiary of Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ), Lazard Asset Management ("LAM"), the Fund's investment manager, offers a range of equity, fixed-income, and alternative investment products worldwide. As of November 30, 2021, LAM and affiliated asset management companies in the Lazard Group managed $267.4 billion worth of client assets. For more information about LAM, please go to www.LazardAssetManagement.com. Follow LAM at @LazardAsset.

