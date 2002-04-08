Madison Investments Launches Sustainable Equity Fund

🚀 Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Madison Investments Launches Sustainable Equity Fund

Author's Avatar
5 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

MADISON, Wis., Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Madison Investments is pleased to announce the addition of a new sustainable fund to its lineup of risk-conscious mutual funds. The Madison Sustainable Equity Fund is an actively-managed, high conviction mutual fund designed to pursue long-term capital appreciation by investing in the common stock of high-quality, durable growth, large cap companies that the Fund’s portfolio managers believe incorporate sustainability into their overall strategy.

The Fund is managed by Maya Bittar, CFA® and Dave Geisler, who have more than 52 years of combined industry experience and have been managing the sustainability-focused Disciplined Equity Separately Managed Account (SMA) at Madison since 2018.

“Many environmental, social, and governmental principles have been incorporated into our research process for a long time, and we are excited to launch a fund that invests in companies that make sustainability a strategic priority,” said Rich Eisinger, Head of Equities at Madison Investments, adding, “Maya and Dave have a long track record of managing equity portfolios with special attention paid to sustainability factors.”

Earlier this year, Madison Investments signed the UN-supported Principles for Responsible Investment, the world’s leading global network of investors striving for responsible investment by actively incorporating environmental, social, and governance factors into analysis, decision-making, and ownership practices.

“We believe high-quality, durable growth companies that integrate sustainability into their strategy and operations will deliver value to investors over the long-term,” said Maya Bittar, Portfolio Manager. “In our opinion, companies with strong sustainable attributes are better managers of short- and long-term risks and opportunities, and as a result make for better risk-adjusted investment returns.”

The Madison Sustainability Equity Fund is available in individual class Y shares (MFSYX) and institutional class I shares (MFSIX) with investment minimums of $1,000 and $250,000, respectfully.

About Madison Investments

Madison Investments, founded in 1974, is an independent, employee and founder owned investment firm offering investment management and investment advisory solutions. The firm, headquartered in Madison, WI, manages approximately $24 Billion in client assets as of September 30, 2021. Madison Investments four investment teams, Fixed Income, U.S. Equity, International Equity and Multi-Asset Solutions, offer investment strategies and solutions to a wide array of clients: Financial Advisors, Consultants, Credit Unions, Insurance Companies, and Private Clients. The firm has built a national reputation for superior customer service, excellent risk-adjusted returns and crafting portfolios differentiated from passive benchmarks.

Disclosures

Consider the investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses of Madison Funds carefully before investing. Each fund's prospectus contains this and other information about the fund. Call 800.877.6089 or visit madisonfunds.com to obtain a prospectus and read it carefully before investing.

All statistics are as of 9/30/2021.

“Madison” and/or “Madison Investments” is the unifying tradename of Madison Investment Holdings, Inc., Madison Asset Management, LLC (“MAM”), and Madison Investment Advisors, LLC (“MIA”), which also includes the Madison Scottsdale office. MAM and MIA are registered as investment advisers with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Madison Funds are distributed by MFD Distributor, LLC. MFD Distributor, LLC is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as a broker-dealer and is a member firm of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. The home office for each firm listed above is 550 Science Drive, Madison, WI 53711. Madison’s toll-free number is 800-767-0300.

Any performance data shown represents past performance. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Non-deposit investment products are not federally insured, involve investment risk, may lose value and are not obligations of, or guaranteed by, any financial institution.

This report is for informational purposes only and is not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any security.

ti?nf=ODQyMDExNyM0NjM2NjM2IzIwOTE4MTU=
Madison-Investment-Advisors.png
Contact: Steven A. Carl, Principal and Chief Distribution Officer, Madison Investments
[email protected], 608-216-9174
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus