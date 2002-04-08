BOTS, Inc. Announces Strategic Investment In Metaverse-Ready XR Casino

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- BOTS, Inc. ( BTZI), ("BOTS" or "The Company"), a global technology conglomerate specialized in Blockchain-based solutions including decentralized finance applications, cybersecurity, crypto generation, mining equipment repair, extended warranty contracts, and its upcoming proprietary Metaverse based on the terrestrial Las Vegas, VEGAS.MV, announced today strategic investment in XR Casino, Inc.



XR Casino is the first technology company specialized in Extended Reality (XR) cross-technology casino gaming, XR game development solutions, and NFTs for the iGaming and sports betting industries. Its patent-pending platform is currently in development and plans to leverage AI, Blockchain, Augmented Reality, Mixed Reality, and Virtual Reality technologies to provide unparalleled gaming experiences and value-added services.

XR Casino completed the MVP versions of its initial games, Blackjack, Roulette, and Slot Machine in AR, MR, and VR, during 2021 and is on track to launch its social casino games and NFT store in Q2, 2022.

BTZI is the first strategic corporate investor in XR Casino and will be leveraging its technology to launch AR, MR, and VR casinos and casino games-as-a-service (GaaS) on its upcoming Metaverse based on the terrestrial Las Vegas.

"XR Casino's proprietary technology and games deliver the immersive casino gaming experiences of the Metaverse to anyone with an AR-enabled smartphone, AR/MR glasses or VR headset," commented Simon Rubin, chief executive officer of BOTS, Inc. "We believe AR will lead the way in connecting people to the Metaverse and through our strategic investment in XR Casino we will be able to bring together players using AR, MR, and VR in our upcoming Vegas.mv Metaverse, regardless of the technology or equipment they are using."

"We are excited to have BOTS, Inc. as our first strategic corporate investor and look forward to launching our games on their Las Vegas-themed Metaverse," commented Dan Martinez, Founder and CEO of XR Casino, Inc.

Virtual reality (VR) technology comes as a new phenomenon. It's leading the way that most people will play games in the future. A report issued in April 2021 from Brandessence Market Research claimed the global VR gaming market would be worth almost $52.7 billion by 2025.

Recent research by Mordor Intelligence titled: EXTENDED REALITY (XR) MARKET - GROWTH, TRENDS, COVID-19 IMPACT, AND FORECASTS (2021 - 2026) indicated that The Extended Reality (XR) Market is registering a healthy CAGR of over 62.67% during the forecast period (2021 - 2026). The extended reality (XR) market is being impacted by COVID-19, primarily due to multiple factors that include physical lockdowns, essential e-commerce delivery limitations, brick-and-mortar retail closures, and supply chain disruptions (supplier, manufacturer, distribution, wholesale, retail), and economic impacts.​ Further, a player such as Avnet Inc. has implemented operating cost-saving restructuring plans, including plans to reduce operating costs by USD 75 million annually by the second quarter of FY 2021. Avnet expects to use cash for restructuring, integration, and other expenses. Such initiatives are made to tackle the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. ​

Extended reality (XR) is currently an emerging umbrella term that encompasses immersive technologies, such as augmented reality, virtual reality, mixed reality, and other future realities such technologies might bring.​ The increasing demand for reducing the distance between people and richer visual content is driving market demand. According to a recent survey by Accenture, 80% of the business executives believed that it is essential to leverage XR solutions to bridge physical distance during employee engagement.

Companies are also developing supporting technologies for XR platforms, which are forecast to global commercialize XR technologies. In January 2019, Northern Digital Inc., a global manufacturer of 3D measurement and motion tracking solutions, launched its new electromagnetic sensor-fusion tracking technology for the XR platform: Atraxa. ​

Identifying a great potential in the XR domain, several companies have established their XR product lines globally. For instance, Qualcomm has developed First Responder XR Glass that uses inertial, haptic, environmental, and health sensors, eye-tracking cameras, bone conduction transducers, and other components aimed for more intelligent and faster interaction with the environment. ​

Microsoft developed HoloLens 2, a hands-free mixed reality headset that is a guiding force for XR's existence. It enables 3D visual training, hands-free video calling, and generates a virtual floor or room plan map.

About XR Casino, Inc.

XR Casino is the first technology company specialized in Extended Reality (XR) cross-technology casino gaming, gambling solutions, and XR game development solutions for the iGaming and sports betting industries. We leverage the power of AI, Blockchain, Augmented Reality, Mixed Reality, and Virtual Reality technologies to provide unparalleled gaming experiences and value-added-services.

For more information, visit: www.xr.casino

About BOTS, Inc.

BOTS, Inc. is a global technology company specialized in Blockchain-based solutions, including decentralized finance applications, cybersecurity solutions, and owns a portfolio of digital assets and crypto-related businesses such as BeadSwap, a decentralized crypto exchange, Bitcoin ATM machines, and corresponding U.S. patents and Cyber Security Group LLC, an ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Information Security Management System certified company. The Company also provides crypto mining consulting, optimization, and crypto mining equipment repair and insurance.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as may be disclosed in the Company's filings. In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors, including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, and governmental and public policy changes. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release, and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release. Such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company's website and filings.

