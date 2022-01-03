­­­Vuzix and TeamViewer to Jointly Demonstrate Frontline AR Platform for Connected Workers at CES 2022

PR Newswire

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced it would jointly demonstrate TeamViewer Frontline, an AR platform, with TeamViewer at CES 2022 in Las Vegas this week. The pairing of TeamViewer Frontline with Vuzix smart glasses, known across industry verticals for offering the optimal combination of all-day comfort and performance, means many more organizations throughout the value chain can now deliver on the promise of a truly connected workforce. The Company continues to expand its partnership with TeamViewer to focus on jointly developing strategic accounts across select verticals including retail, logistics and manufacturing.

As the world's first and fully integrated enterprise platform for the frontline worker, TeamViewer Frontline creates a truly connected workforce that is more productive and satisfied due to hands-free working and better ergonomics. Increasing the productivity of frontline production workers with workflows and immediate remote support tools creates massive potential for cost savings. Decreasing the error rates in logistics, production, and assembly processes boosts quality, reduces complaints, and increases the overall ROI. With a set of pre-configured components, Frontline users can access more advanced workflow features including speech-to-text, IoT sensor integration, video calls, document viewers for PDF files, and many more.

"Vuzix is an industry leader that fields a competitive family of smart glasses and we are proud to have them support Frontline," said Hendrik Witt, Chief Product Officer of TeamViewer. "Frontline is a fully integrated productivity solution platform that can leverage the performance and video streaming capabilities of Vuzix smart glasses to the fullest. We look forward to further strengthening our relationship with Vuzix in 2022 and beyond as we collaborate on capitalizing on significant deployment opportunities across numerous geographies and industry verticals."

"The combination of TeamViewer Frontline and Vuzix smart glasses brings together best-of-breed hardware and software to provide frontline workers with an optimum solution that lets them work safer, more accurately and more efficiently," said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. "We are already working with TeamViewer on numerous customer engagements around the world and look forward to increasing the depth and breadth of Vuzix smart glasses deployments with their solutions moving forward."

Vuzix and TeamViewer will jointly demonstrate Frontline running on Vuzix smart glasses at CES 2022 this week at the Vuzix booth (#17075) located in the Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

