Zendesk Shareholders Poised to Reject Value Destroying Momentive Acquisition

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JANA Partners LLC today announced that it has sent a letter to the Zendesk (NYSE: ZEN) Board of Directors highlighting shareholder opposition, revealing new concerns regarding the proposed acquisition of Momentive (NASDAQ: MNTV-formerly SurveyMonkey), and calling on the Board to immediately terminate the transaction.

The full text of JANA Partners LLC's letter is available for viewing at the following link: www.janapartners.com/zendesk

