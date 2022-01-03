Alterola Biotech Inc. (ABTI) Announces Appointment of Mr. Guy Webber

BIRKENHEAD, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2022 / The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Alterola Biotech Inc. (OTC PINK:ABTI) or (the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Guy Webber ("Mr. Webber") has been appointed as a Preclinical Development Director of the Company as of February 01, 2022.

Mr. Webber is a vastly experienced Drug Metabolism and Pharmacokinetic (DMPK) scientist, who has worked in drug metabolism for over 25 years in both contract research and with pharmaceutical companies. He is an expert in Absorption, Distribution, Metabolism and Excretion (ADME) and the potential for Drug-Drug Interactions (DDIs) of pharmaceutical medicines, particularly with regard to cannabinoid medicines. He was the ADME Projects Manager at GW Pharmaceuticals (now Jazz Pharmaceuticals), and has worked in the area of cannabinoid medicines for more than 15 years, and, as a contractor, was closely involved in the ADME evaluation of both Sativex® and Epidiolex®.

He was the former Head of In-Vitro Metabolism for Biodynamics Ltd. and was the Chief Scientist for Quotient Bioresearch (now Pharmaron). Mr. Webber was also formerly the Group Leader of the Early Drug Discovery Group, DMPK for Evotec, and the Scientific Manager, In-Vitro and Drug-Drug Interaction Sciences for Envigo, and the Scientific Manager, Commercial and Scientific Strategy at Covance (now LabCorp).

Mr. Webber has also acted as a private consultant to the pharmaceutical industry advising on all aspects of DMPK and DDI assessment and how these critical aspects can impact drug development and shorten development times from drug discovery and lead optimization through to pre-clinical regulatory Investigational New Drug (IND) applications. He has contributed to five successful New Drug Applications (NDAs) to date, providing the crucial DMPK and DDI data sets required for regulatory review and approval.

Colin Stott, COO said, "I'm delighted to welcome Guy to Alterola. Guy brings a wealth of preclinical knowledge and experience to Alterola, particularly with regard to the ADME development and assessment of cannabis-based and cannabinoid medicines. His knowledge and capability will be invaluable in helping us to create new cannabinoid and cannabinoid-like therapies and to identify, select, and develop our pipeline candidates and ready them for clinical development. He has been closely involved in the execution of a number of cannabinoid ADME and DMPK programs and is one of the few people in the world with significant, practical experience and understanding of how to execute such programs with cannabinoid-containing development candidates. It is my great pleasure to work with Guy again."

Seamus McAuley, CEO said, "We're excited to welcome Guy to Alterola. His vast background and experience in the pharmaceutical industry, and in particular in the cannabinoid medicines sector, are perfect for Alterola and his appointment demonstrates Alterola's commitment to building a world-class team of cannabinoid medicine scientists and experts. Guy's experience and knowledge of the ADME and DDI regulatory landscape and de-risking strategies and how they relate to cannabinoid medicines will enable us to execute our preclinical development and regulatory plans with confidence and expedite our selection of the most appropriate pipeline candidates for clinical development."

About Alterola Biotech Inc.

Alterola Biotech Inc. is a UK based pharmaceutical company developing cannabinoid, cannabinoid-like, and non-cannabinoid pharmaceutical active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and targeting European novel food approval of cannabinoid-based, cannabinoid-like and non-cannabinoid ingredients and products. If you would like more information about Alterola Biotech Inc., please visit our website https://alterola-abti.com/ or contact our Investor Relations Department at +353 86 838 9812 or [email protected].

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that reflect Alterola's current expectations regarding future events, including statements regarding financial performance, the timing of preclinical studies and clinical trials, the timing, and outcomes of regulatory or intellectual property decisions, the relevance of Alterola's product candidates currently in development. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual events could differ materially from those projected herein and depend on a number of factors, including (inter alia), the success of Alterola's research and development strategies, the applicability of the discoveries made therein, the successful and timely completion and uncertainties related to the regulatory process, and the potential acceptance of any future product that may (if ever) be approved by the appropriate regulatory authorities by consumer and medical professionals. A further list and description of risks and uncertainties associated with an investment in Alterola can be found in Alterola's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Alterola undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

