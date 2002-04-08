(MMAT) DEADLINE: Did You Suffer a Substantial Loss? Contact Johnson Fistel About Leading Meta Materials Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of Meta Materials Inc. f/k/a Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. ("Meta Materials" or "Company") MMAT) ( TRCH) ( MMTLP). The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased Meta Materials securities between September 21, 2020 and December 14, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). To serve as lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than March 4, 2022.



If you suffered a substantial loss and are interested in learning more about being a lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 4, 2022.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period allegedly made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) the business combination of Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. and Metamaterial Inc. would result in an SEC investigation and subpoena in the matter captioned In the Matter of Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc.; (2) the Company has materially overstated its business connections and dealings; (3) the Company has materially overstated its ability to produce and commercialize its products; (4) the Company has materially overstated its products’ novelty and capabilities; (5) the Company’s products did not have the potential to be disruptive because, among other things, the Company priced its products too high; and (6) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the Meta Materials class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share any potential future recovery of the Meta Materials class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

