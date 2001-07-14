F45 Training Holdings Inc. Announces Participation in the 24th Annual ICR Conference

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (“F45” or the “Company”) ( NYSE:FXLV, Financial), the fastest growing fitness franchisor in the world according to Entrepreneur, today announced that the Company is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the 24th Annual ICR Conference, held virtually, on Monday, January 10, 2022, at 11:00 am Eastern Time.

The fireside chat will be webcast live over the Internet and can be accessed on the Company’s Investor Relations website, https%3A%2F%2Fir.f45training.com.

About F45

F45 offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that are effective, fun and community-driven. F45 utilizes proprietary technologies: a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform that leverages a rich content database of over 3,900 unique functional training movements to offer new workouts each day and provide a standardized experience across the Company’s global footprint. For more information www.f45training.com.

