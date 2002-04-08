The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. to Participate in the 2022 ICR Conference

RIDGEFIELD, Conn., Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. ( CHEF, Financial) (the “Company”), a premier distributor of specialty food products in North America, today announced that the Company will virtually present at the 2022 ICR Conference on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. The presentation will begin at 10:00 a.m. ET.



Investors and interested parties may listen to a webcast of the presentation by visiting the Company’s investor relations website at http://investors.chefswarehouse.com/.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (http://www.chefswarehouse.com) is a premier distributor of specialty food products in the United States and Canada focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate some of the nation's leading menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores. The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. carries and distributes more than 55,000 products to more than 34,000 customer locations throughout the United States and Canada.

