Solo Brands, Inc. Announces Participation in the 24th Annual ICR Conference

Solo Brands, Inc., (NYSE: DTC) a direct-to-consumer (DTC) platform for rapidly growing lifestyle brands (the “Company”), today announced that the Company is scheduled to present at the 24th Annual ICR Conference, held virtually, on Monday, January 10, 2022, at 11:00 am Eastern Time. John Merris, Chief Executive Officer, and Sam Simmons, Chief Financial Officer, will host the presentation.

The presentation will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed on the Company’s Investor Relations website, https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.solobrands.com. An online archive will be available on that site following the presentation.

About Solo Brands, Inc.

Solo Brands, headquartered in Grapevine, TX, is a direct-to-consumer (DTC) platform that offers innovative products which help consumers create lasting memories. Solo Brands is comprised of four unique and disruptive lifestyle brands – Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies premium casual apparel and activewear, Oru Kayak, origami folding kayaks that can be assembled in minutes, and ISLE paddleboards, one of the fastest growing online US retailers of paddle boards.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220103005451/en/