NextNav to Present at Citi's AppsEconomy Conference

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextNav Inc. ( NN) (“NextNav” or the “Company”), a leader in next generation GPS and 3D geolocation, today announced that Chairman, Gary Parsons, and Chief Executive Officer, Ganesh Pattabiraman will present at Citi’s AppsEconomy Conference, on January 5, 2022, at 2:00 pm ET.



A live webcast of the event will be made available on the NextNav investor relations website at https://ir.nextnav.com.

About NextNav Inc.

NextNav ( NN) provides next generation GPS and 3D geolocation. NextNav Pinnacle uses highly accurate vertical positioning to transform location services so they reflect the 3D world around us. NextNav TerraPoiNT system keeps critical infrastructure resilient with reliable Position, Navigation and Timing services in the absence of GPS. With carrier-grade dependability and a rapidly expanding nationwide service footprint, NextNav is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services.

Source: NN-FIN

Contact:

Erica Bartsch / Neal Nagarajan

Sloane & Company

[email protected]; [email protected]