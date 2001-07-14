Columbia Care Opens its 80th Dispensary with New Cannabist Location in Virginia Beach

Columbia+Care+Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) (“Columbia Care” or the “Company”), one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of cannabis products in the U.S., announced today the opening of Cannabist Virginia Beach, its fourth dispensary in the Commonwealth and 23rd Cannabist nationwide, located at 535 N Birdneck Road.

“Virginia’s demand for high quality cannabis continues to grow, and we’re here to answer the call with our new Virginia Beach dispensary to serve the most populous city in the state,” said Jesse Channon, Chief Growth Officer of Columbia Care. “We’re thankful to the Board of Pharmacy and local officials for their continued support of our presence in the state and for allowing us to bring this critical medicine to patients in need. As conversations around adult use in Virginia progress, we are eager and excited to make cannabis more accessible, and to expand our transformation to Cannabist across the country.”

The new dispensary marks Columbia Care’s fourth location in Virginia, following its recently+announced+gLeaf+opening in Glen Allen, a Richmond suburb. The Company is licensed to operate a market-leading total of 12 dispensaries between Columbia Care and gLeaf to serve the growing base of nearly 40,000 registered medical patients across the state. To support this retail footprint, Columbia Care currently operates nearly 148,000 square feet of existing cultivation and production capacity and has a fleet of delivery vehicles able to serve the entire state.

For more information, visit www.gocannabist.com%2Fvirginiabeach.

About Columbia Care

Columbia Care is one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of cannabis products and related services, with licenses in 18 U.S. jurisdictions and the EU. Columbia Care operates 131 facilities including 99 dispensaries and 32 cultivation and manufacturing facilities, including those under development. Columbia Care is one of the original providers of medical cannabis in the U.S. and now delivers industry-leading products and services to both the medical and adult-use markets. In 2021, the company launched Cannabist, its new retail brand, creating a national dispensary network that leverages proprietary technology platforms. The company offers products spanning flower, edibles, oils and tablets, and manufactures popular brands including Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, gLeaf, Classix, Press, Amber and Platinum Label CBD. For more information on Columbia Care, please visit www.col-care.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws and reflect the Company’s current expectations regarding future events. The Company has made assumptions with regard to its ability to execute on brand and product initiatives, which although considered reasonable by the Company, may prove to be incorrect and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking information. Securityholders should review the risk factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in Columbia Care’s Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2021, filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and described from time to time in documents filed by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

