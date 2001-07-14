SpartanNash to Participate in the 2022 ICR Conference

Food solutions company SpartanNash (the “Company”)(Nasdaq: SPTN) today announced that Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jason Monaco will host a fireside chat at the 2022 ICR Conference on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 at 1:30 pm ET.

The fireside chat will be webcast live over the internet, hosted at SpartanNash's website at www.spartannash.com%2Fwebcasts under the "Investor Relations" section and will remain available for replay on the Company's website for approximately 90 days.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life through customer-focused innovation. Its core businesses include distributing grocery products to a diverse group of independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges; as well as operating a premier fresh produce distribution network and the Our Family® brand. SpartanNash serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Djibouti. The company owns 145 supermarkets—primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG's Grocery and Dan's Supermarket—and shares its operational insights to drive solutions for SpartanNash food retail customers. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 19,000 strong and growing. For more information, visit spartannash.com.

