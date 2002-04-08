Motorsport Games to Participate in the ICR Virtual Conference 2022

MIAMI, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motorsport Games Inc. ( MSGM) (“Motorsport Games”), a leading racing game developer, publisher and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world, today announced that Dmitry Kozko, Chief Executive Officer of Motorsport Games, and Jon New, Chief Financial Officer of Motorsport Games, will participate in a fireside chat hosted by Michael Graham, Senior Managing Director at Canaccord Genuity, at the ICR Virtual Conference 2022. The discussion will take place on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 2:30 PM ET.



Participants may access a live webcast of the fireside chat, as well as a replay for one year, on the Motorsport Games Investor Relations site at https://ir.motorsportgames.com/.

About Motorsport Games

Motorsport Games, a Motorsport Network company, combines innovative and engaging video games with exciting esports competitions and content for racing fans and gamers around the globe. The Company is the officially licensed video game developer and publisher for iconic motorsport racing series, including NASCAR, INDYCAR, 24 Hours of Le Mans and the British Touring Car Championship (“BTCC”), across PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and mobile. Motorsport Games is an award-winning esports partner of choice for 24 Hours of Le Mans, Formula E, BTCC, the FIA World Rallycross Championship and the eNASCAR Heat Pro League, among others. For more information about Motorsport Games, visit www.motorsportgames.com.

About the ICR Conference

For more than 20 years, the ICR Conference has brought together management teams from public and private companies with institutional investors, sell-side research analysts, investment bankers, private equity professionals and select media. The premier platform for gaining insight into future trends and growth strategies as well as exchanging ideas has also become a must-attend networking event. The event is one of the largest investment conferences of the year, featuring presentations by more than 300 public and private companies, with attendance regularly exceeding 2,500.

For more information, please visit www.icrconference.com.

