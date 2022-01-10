Terns Pharmaceuticals to Present at 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Health Care Conference

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Terns” or the “Company”) ( TERN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates to address serious diseases such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), today announced that the Company’s management team will present at the following investor conferences in January:



40th Annual J.P. Morgan Health Care Conference

Date: January 13, 2022

Time: 11:15 a.m. ET

H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2022 Virtual Conference

Date: January 10, 2022

Time: 7:00 a.m. ET

A live audio webcast of each presentation will be available on the investor relations page of Terns’ website at http://ir.ternspharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Terns’ website for 30 days following the presentation.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates to address serious diseases such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH. Terns’ pipeline includes three clinical stage development programs including an FXR agonist, a VAP-1 inhibitor and a THR-β agonist, and a preclinical small-molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist program. For more information, please visit: www.ternspharma.com .

