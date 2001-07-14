Catalent, Inc. to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Catalent, the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies, development, manufacturing and clinical supply solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, as well as consumer health products, today announced that members of its executive leadership team will virtually present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference at 7:30 a.m. ET on January 10, 2022.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible at http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.catalent.com and will be available for replay following the event.

