LifeStance to Participate in the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeStance Health Group, Inc. ( LFST), one of the nation’s largest providers of outpatient mental health care, today announced that management will present at the upcoming 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, which will be hosted virtually.



Details of the presentation are as follows:

Presenters: Michael Lester, CEO, and Pablo Pantaleoni, Chief Digital Officer

Date: Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Time: 1:30 p.m. (Eastern time)

Moderated by: Lisa Gill

The presentation will be webcast live and will be available on the Events and Presentations section of the LifeStance Investor Relations website (https://investor.lifestance.com).

A replay of the webcast will be available after the conclusion of the event and can be accessed on the LifeStance Investor Relations website.