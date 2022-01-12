Eagle Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: EGRX) (“Eagle” or the “Company”) today announced that Scott Tarriff, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Brian Cahill, Chief Financial Officer, will present virtually at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference as follows:

Date: Wednesday, January 12, 2022 Time: 4:30PM ET Webcast: https%3A%2F%2Fjpmorgan.metameetings.net%2Fevents%2Fhealthcare22%2Fsessions%2F39965-eagle-pharmaceuticals%2Fwebcast%3Fgpu_only%3Dtrue%26amp%3Bkiosk%3Dtrue

The webcast of the presentation will be accessible for 30 days thereafter, via the Company’s website at www.eagleus.com, under the Investors section.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Eagle is a fully integrated pharmaceutical company with research and development, clinical, manufacturing and commercial expertise. Eagle is committed to developing innovative medicines that result in meaningful improvements in patients’ lives. Eagle’s commercialized products include RYANODEX®, BENDEKA®, BELRAPZO®, and its oncology and CNS/metabolic critical care pipeline includes product candidates with the potential to address underserved therapeutic areas across multiple disease states. Additional information is available on Eagle’s website at www.eagleus.com.

