Helmerich & Payne, Inc. To Participate in Virtual Conferences in January 2022

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) today announced that Mark Smith, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Trey Adams, Senior Vice President of Digital Operations, Sales & Marketing; Dave Wilson, Vice President of Investor Relations plan to participate in the following investor conferences during the month of January 2022. Participation by the management team will vary by event.

The Goldman Sachs Global Energy and Clean Technology Conference 2022 on Wednesday, January 5, 2022; Mr. Adams will participate in a virtual panel on behalf of the Company at 10:20 a.m. ET.

The ATB 10th Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

Investor slides to be used during the conferences will be available for download on the company’s website, within Investors, under Presentations, the afternoon of January 3, 2022.

About Helmerich & Payne, Inc.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. is committed to delivering industry leading drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for our customers and returns for shareholders. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs, fabricates and operates high-performance drilling rigs in conventional and unconventional plays around the world. H&P also develops and implements advanced automation, directional drilling and survey management technologies. For more information, visit www.helmerichpayne.com.

Helmerich & Payne uses its website as a channel of distribution for material company information. Such information is routinely posted and accessible on its Investor Relations website at www.helmerichpayne.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220103005282/en/