Private Asset Management Inc Buys ASML Holding NV, Public Storage, Palantir Technologies Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Heron Therapeutics Inc, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

San Diego, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ASML Holding NV, Public Storage, Palantir Technologies Inc, Kimco Realty Corp, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Heron Therapeutics Inc, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Danaher Corp, Dominion Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Private Asset Management Inc. As of 2021Q4, Private Asset Management Inc owns 138 stocks with a total value of $804 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 509,872 shares, 11.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 264,971 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.53% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 110,568 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 11,224 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 77,119 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36%

Private Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Public Storage. The purchase prices were between $295.26 and $374.56, with an estimated average price of $335.03. The stock is now traded at around $365.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 810 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Private Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Kimco Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.48 and $24.65, with an estimated average price of $23.17. The stock is now traded at around $24.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,138 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Private Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33. The stock is now traded at around $171.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,258 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Private Asset Management Inc added to a holding in ASML Holding NV by 52.07%. The purchase prices were between $712.94 and $879.12, with an estimated average price of $795.43. The stock is now traded at around $797.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,018 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Private Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 29.37%. The purchase prices were between $17.96 and $26.75, with an estimated average price of $21.99. The stock is now traded at around $18.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 70,544 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Private Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Nektar Therapeutics by 56.13%. The purchase prices were between $10.83 and $18.11, with an estimated average price of $14.38. The stock is now traded at around $13.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 20,657 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Private Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 20.43%. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $59.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,716 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Private Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93.

Private Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Danaher Corp. The sale prices were between $292.08 and $329.01, with an estimated average price of $311.04.

Private Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Edison International. The sale prices were between $55.53 and $68.44, with an estimated average price of $63.64.

Private Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $70.85 and $78.57, with an estimated average price of $75.32.

Private Asset Management Inc reduced to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 74%. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $120.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.56%. Private Asset Management Inc still held 9,551 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Private Asset Management Inc reduced to a holding in Heron Therapeutics Inc by 43.12%. The sale prices were between $8.35 and $12.6, with an estimated average price of $10.19. The stock is now traded at around $9.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Private Asset Management Inc still held 77,841 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Private Asset Management Inc reduced to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd by 24.29%. The sale prices were between $60.81 and $81.69, with an estimated average price of $72.22. The stock is now traded at around $70.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Private Asset Management Inc still held 3,740 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Private Asset Management Inc reduced to a holding in Adobe Inc by 20.62%. The sale prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $564.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Private Asset Management Inc still held 408 shares as of 2021-12-31.