Bath Savings Trust Co Buys Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Pool Corp, Sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, Columbia Sportswear Co, Comcast Corp

- New Purchases: TMO, WBA, CP, AMGN, ED, DD, GS, NVDA, LIN, AGG, SCHD, VEU,
- Added Positions: VCSH, ABT, EQIX, WSO, SYK, TJX, VCIT, POOL, MKC, GNRC, BR, BSV, CHD, PEP, TRMB, VTV, VUG, VXUS, ORLY, AMZN, VOO, PFF, TIP, BIV, PYPL, DG, WEX, HEI, RTX, VXF, ATO, T, VNQ, CAT, CSCO, SO, IWM, IJR, IJH, DUK, FAST, PM, ULTA, GE, LOW, TD, ORCL,
- Reduced Positions: DIS, INTU, AAPL, BDX, ACN, GD, NKE, IDXX, GOOGL, MCD, ADP, JKHY, COLM, BMY, FDS, INTC, VFC, TGT, PAYX, VZ, WMT, GOOG, CARR, BND, VTI, BRK.B, JNJ, ITW, HON, ROST, FDX, KO, DOW, VYM, VIG, VEA, PSK, EFA, OTIS, VEEV, FB, ILMN, BPOP, PRAA,
- Sold Out: CMCSA, KSU, VWO,
These are the top 5 holdings of Bath Savings Trust Co
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 331,043 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.13%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 487,234 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.99%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 105,486 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.87%
- Nike Inc (NKE) - 213,276 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.73%
- TJX Companies Inc (TJX) - 431,780 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.36%
Bath Savings Trust Co initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $644.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,530 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)
Bath Savings Trust Co initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.72 and $52.25, with an estimated average price of $48.45. The stock is now traded at around $53.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 15,375 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)
Bath Savings Trust Co initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $71.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,595 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)
Bath Savings Trust Co initiated holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.15 and $81.02, with an estimated average price of $76.01. The stock is now traded at around $80.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,596 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Bath Savings Trust Co initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $371.61 and $423.85, with an estimated average price of $396.02. The stock is now traded at around $395.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 585 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Bath Savings Trust Co initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $301.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 740 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pool Corp (POOL)
Bath Savings Trust Co added to a holding in Pool Corp by 33.87%. The purchase prices were between $435.92 and $577.85, with an estimated average price of $526.61. The stock is now traded at around $550.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,589 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)
Bath Savings Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 34.16%. The purchase prices were between $86.61 and $88.24, with an estimated average price of $87.57. The stock is now traded at around $87.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,624 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF)
Bath Savings Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF by 20.85%. The purchase prices were between $174.85 and $199.17, with an estimated average price of $187.39. The stock is now traded at around $183.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,593 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Bath Savings Trust Co sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52.Sold Out: (KSU)
Bath Savings Trust Co sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Bath Savings Trust Co sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01.Reduced: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
Bath Savings Trust Co reduced to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 61.81%. The sale prices were between $235.83 and $257.21, with an estimated average price of $245.62. The stock is now traded at around $253.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Bath Savings Trust Co still held 2,577 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM)
Bath Savings Trust Co reduced to a holding in Columbia Sportswear Co by 44.42%. The sale prices were between $90.89 and $106.53, with an estimated average price of $99.51. The stock is now traded at around $98.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Bath Savings Trust Co still held 3,629 shares as of 2021-12-31.
