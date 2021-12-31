Bath Savings Trust Co Buys Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Pool Corp, Sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, Columbia Sportswear Co, Comcast Corp

New Purchases: TMO, WBA, CP, AMGN, ED, DD, GS, NVDA, LIN, AGG, SCHD, VEU,

Bath, ME, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Pool Corp, Canadian Pacific Railway, Amgen Inc, sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, Columbia Sportswear Co, Comcast Corp, , Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bath Savings Trust Co. As of 2021Q4, Bath Savings Trust Co owns 166 stocks with a total value of $962 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 331,043 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.13% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 487,234 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.99% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 105,486 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.87% Nike Inc (NKE) - 213,276 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.73% TJX Companies Inc (TJX) - 431,780 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.36%

Bath Savings Trust Co initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $644.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,530 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bath Savings Trust Co initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.72 and $52.25, with an estimated average price of $48.45. The stock is now traded at around $53.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 15,375 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bath Savings Trust Co initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $71.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,595 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bath Savings Trust Co initiated holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.15 and $81.02, with an estimated average price of $76.01. The stock is now traded at around $80.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,596 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bath Savings Trust Co initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $371.61 and $423.85, with an estimated average price of $396.02. The stock is now traded at around $395.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 585 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bath Savings Trust Co initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $301.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 740 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bath Savings Trust Co added to a holding in Pool Corp by 33.87%. The purchase prices were between $435.92 and $577.85, with an estimated average price of $526.61. The stock is now traded at around $550.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,589 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bath Savings Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 34.16%. The purchase prices were between $86.61 and $88.24, with an estimated average price of $87.57. The stock is now traded at around $87.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,624 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bath Savings Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF by 20.85%. The purchase prices were between $174.85 and $199.17, with an estimated average price of $187.39. The stock is now traded at around $183.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,593 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bath Savings Trust Co sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52.

Bath Savings Trust Co sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Bath Savings Trust Co sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01.

Bath Savings Trust Co reduced to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 61.81%. The sale prices were between $235.83 and $257.21, with an estimated average price of $245.62. The stock is now traded at around $253.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Bath Savings Trust Co still held 2,577 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bath Savings Trust Co reduced to a holding in Columbia Sportswear Co by 44.42%. The sale prices were between $90.89 and $106.53, with an estimated average price of $99.51. The stock is now traded at around $98.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Bath Savings Trust Co still held 3,629 shares as of 2021-12-31.