Wellspring Financial Advisors, LLC Buys iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF, Sells iShares MBS ETF, Maquia Capital Acquisition Corp, AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

- New Purchases: ADER, KO, EW, INTU, UNH, NXPI, YI,
- Added Positions: IJH, VOE, VDC, VYM, IWD, IVV, VIG, TSLA, VTIP, VGT, JPM, NVAX, DIS, MUB, HDV, VEA, ABT, PYPL, ABBV, CRM, PG, PEP, INTC,
- Reduced Positions: VTI, IGV, BND, IVW, MBB, VUG, BSV, VGIT, QQQ, SLYG, IJR, MDYG, VXUS, BIV, MA,
- Sold Out: MAQC, MSOS, TMTS, DBDR,
These are the top 5 holdings of Wellspring Financial Advisors, LLC
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 6,209,017 shares, 15.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.39%
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 87,675 shares, 7.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.86%
- S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 46,109 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 40,529 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 955,955 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16%
Wellspring Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $9.91, with an estimated average price of $9.85. The stock is now traded at around $9.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 25,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: 111 Inc (YI)
Wellspring Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in 111 Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.12 and $5.91, with an estimated average price of $4.6. The stock is now traded at around $3.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)
Wellspring Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $106.37 and $130.68, with an estimated average price of $116.86. The stock is now traded at around $128.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,699 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Wellspring Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $502.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 440 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)
Wellspring Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The purchase prices were between $183.1 and $238.9, with an estimated average price of $213.32. The stock is now traded at around $231.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 982 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Wellspring Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $59.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,577 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
Wellspring Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 79.50%. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74. The stock is now traded at around $283.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 1,278,809 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)
Wellspring Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 62.46%. The purchase prices were between $139.66 and $150.33, with an estimated average price of $146.15. The stock is now traded at around $150.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 839,165 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)
Wellspring Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10209.64%. The purchase prices were between $177.95 and $199.88, with an estimated average price of $187.56. The stock is now traded at around $199.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 798,482 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Wellspring Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 27.86%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $1199.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 491 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Maquia Capital Acquisition Corp (MAQC)
Wellspring Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Maquia Capital Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10 and $10.13, with an estimated average price of $10.05.Sold Out: AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS)
Wellspring Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF. The sale prices were between $23.27 and $32.08, with an estimated average price of $27.56.Sold Out: Spartacus Acquisition Corp (TMTS)
Wellspring Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Spartacus Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.09 and $10.89, with an estimated average price of $10.21.Sold Out: Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp (DBDR)
Wellspring Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $10.21, with an estimated average price of $10.15.
