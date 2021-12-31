First Financial Bank - Trust Division Buys Mondelez International Inc, General Electric Co, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Sells AbbVie Inc, Boulder Growth & Income Fund

New Purchases: GE, VMBS, XLP, AEP, COST, IR, IWD,

GE, VMBS, XLP, AEP, COST, IR, IWD, Added Positions: MDLZ, VNQ, IEFA, IVV, VLUE, TIP, XLV, IVW, PFF, VTV, USB, KBWR, GS, SCHW, CAT, XLF, XLI, ASH, GLD, ESGD, PNC,

MDLZ, VNQ, IEFA, IVV, VLUE, TIP, XLV, IVW, PFF, VTV, USB, KBWR, GS, SCHW, CAT, XLF, XLI, ASH, GLD, ESGD, PNC, Reduced Positions: SPY, PG, MSFT, MDY, EFA, T, ITOT, AAPL, K, EEM, GILD, MCD, JPM, NKE, PEP, ACN, FDS, ABBV, QUAL, UNH, SO, VZ, WMT, BIF, V, AGG, SOXX, VO, MRK, ALL, CTAS, DE, DRI, XLK, MO, AXP, AFG, AMGN, BRK.B, IBB, CSX, CHD, KO, CL, DHR, MDT, EMR, UPS, NEE, SLB, FITB, GD, OSK, OMC, NSC, SJM, MS, LMT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Mondelez International Inc, General Electric Co, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, sells AbbVie Inc, Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Financial Bank - Trust Division. As of 2021Q4, First Financial Bank - Trust Division owns 183 stocks with a total value of $989 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 1,033,594 shares, 7.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.06% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 256,331 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 289,961 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.39% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 102,425 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.26% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 193,262 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.77%

First Financial Bank - Trust Division initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68. The stock is now traded at around $96.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,307 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Financial Bank - Trust Division initiated holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $68.33 and $77.11, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $77.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,225 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Financial Bank - Trust Division initiated holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.61 and $53.2, with an estimated average price of $52.9. The stock is now traded at around $52.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,835 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Financial Bank - Trust Division initiated holding in Ingersoll Rand Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.89 and $61.87, with an estimated average price of $57.14. The stock is now traded at around $59.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,802 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Financial Bank - Trust Division initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $566.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 383 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Financial Bank - Trust Division initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37. The stock is now traded at around $168.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,249 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Financial Bank - Trust Division added to a holding in Mondelez International Inc by 522.33%. The purchase prices were between $58.07 and $66.37, with an estimated average price of $61.81. The stock is now traded at around $65.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 26,835 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Financial Bank - Trust Division added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 261.83%. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $128.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,735 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Financial Bank - Trust Division added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 39.31%. The purchase prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $139.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,592 shares as of 2021-12-31.