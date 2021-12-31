Red Spruce Capital, LLC Buys Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Eli Li

- New Purchases: CAG, U,
- Added Positions: BSCR, BSCQ, PXD, SNOW, LIN, PYPL, H, MRK, LAD, SQ, AVNT, SSB, INFN, NBIX, EMR, EW, OLED, WWD, PFF, SLAB, TAP, SBUX, V, TYL, MDT, IWV, ANSS, WCN, LQD,
- Reduced Positions: BSCM, LLY, RPD, MDB, KBWB, NVDA, GOOGL, TREX, BABA, INTU, BSCN, BSCO, AMAT, TEAM, MSFT, ALB, IDXX, JCI, MLM, GOOG, SCHW, ETN, BLK, AVGO, FB, CMCSA, ZS, ADBE, CI, NNN, UL, JNJ, XOM,
- Sold Out: BSCL,
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,531 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.66%
- Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) - 339,327 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.14%
- Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) - 297,304 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.93%
- AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 42,725 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35%
- Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 35,446 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.8%
Red Spruce Capital, LLC initiated holding in Conagra Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.45 and $34.58, with an estimated average price of $32.73. The stock is now traded at around $34.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 28,909 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Unity Software Inc (U)
Red Spruce Capital, LLC initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.85 and $201.12, with an estimated average price of $153.56. The stock is now traded at around $138.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,720 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR)
Red Spruce Capital, LLC added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 660.66%. The purchase prices were between $21.33 and $21.78, with an estimated average price of $21.53. The stock is now traded at around $21.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 179,675 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ)
Red Spruce Capital, LLC added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 45.14%. The purchase prices were between $20.98 and $21.37, with an estimated average price of $21.16. The stock is now traded at around $21.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 339,327 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)
Red Spruce Capital, LLC added to a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co by 49.05%. The purchase prices were between $172.65 and $193.08, with an estimated average price of $184.2. The stock is now traded at around $186.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 20,629 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Red Spruce Capital, LLC added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 36.12%. The purchase prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27. The stock is now traded at around $332.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,398 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)
Red Spruce Capital, LLC added to a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 20.06%. The purchase prices were between $106.37 and $130.68, with an estimated average price of $116.86. The stock is now traded at around $128.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,296 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)
Red Spruce Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.
