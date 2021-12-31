Rempart Asset Management Inc. Buys Visa Inc, Apple Inc, Stantec Inc

New Purchases: AAPL, STN,

AAPL, STN, Added Positions: V, BDX, DIS, BEPC,

V, BDX, DIS, BEPC, Reduced Positions: COST, MSFT, TMO, LOW, SU, MMM, BMO, CNI, CL, WFC, JPM, BEP, RY, TD, TRMB, VZ, PG, HD, BCE, MDLZ, TRP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Visa Inc, Apple Inc, Stantec Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rempart Asset Management Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Rempart Asset Management Inc. owns 41 stocks with a total value of $528 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Rempart Asset Management Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rempart+asset+management+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 99,325 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.55% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 48,839 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.3% Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 55,287 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.01% Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 93,515 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.04% Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) - 191,770 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2%

Rempart Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $182.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 8,840 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rempart Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Stantec Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.3 and $57.26, with an estimated average price of $54.18. The stock is now traded at around $55.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 10,556 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rempart Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 3063.81%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $221.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 78,937 shares as of 2021-12-31.