Rempart Asset Management Inc. Buys Visa Inc, Apple Inc, Stantec Inc

Investment company Rempart Asset Management Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Visa Inc, Apple Inc, Stantec Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rempart Asset Management Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Rempart Asset Management Inc. owns 41 stocks with a total value of $528 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Rempart Asset Management Inc.
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 99,325 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.55%
  2. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 48,839 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.3%
  3. Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 55,287 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.01%
  4. Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 93,515 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.04%
  5. Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) - 191,770 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2%
New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $182.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 8,840 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Stantec Inc (STN)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Stantec Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.3 and $57.26, with an estimated average price of $54.18. The stock is now traded at around $55.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 10,556 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 3063.81%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $221.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 78,937 shares as of 2021-12-31.



