Rempart Asset Management Inc. Buys Visa Inc, Apple Inc, Stantec Inc

- New Purchases: AAPL, STN,
- Added Positions: V, BDX, DIS, BEPC,
- Reduced Positions: COST, MSFT, TMO, LOW, SU, MMM, BMO, CNI, CL, WFC, JPM, BEP, RY, TD, TRMB, VZ, PG, HD, BCE, MDLZ, TRP,
For the details of Rempart Asset Management Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rempart+asset+management+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Rempart Asset Management Inc.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 99,325 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.55%
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 48,839 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.3%
- Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 55,287 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.01%
- Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 93,515 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.04%
- Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) - 191,770 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2%
Rempart Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $182.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 8,840 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Stantec Inc (STN)
Rempart Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Stantec Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.3 and $57.26, with an estimated average price of $54.18. The stock is now traded at around $55.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 10,556 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Rempart Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 3063.81%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $221.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 78,937 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Rempart Asset Management Inc.. Also check out:
