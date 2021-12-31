EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, Buys SPDR Dividend ETF, SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Sells iShares MSCI Japan ETF, Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

- New Purchases: JPST, QLD, SCHD, AGG,
- Added Positions: SDY, SPIP, GOVT, STIP, VEA, DGS, GLDM, IVV, DGRW, INDA, JNK, MUB, SHV, VBK, JKL, SLYG, RFG, IWP, TIP, MBB,
- Reduced Positions: IVW, PDBC, VYM, SMB, GBIL, MINT,
- Sold Out: EWJ, DBEU, IEF, XLK,
For the details of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/eisneramper+wealth+management+corporate+benefits%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, LLC
- iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 357,161 shares, 13.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.56%
- SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 187,336 shares, 11.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 84.19%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 341,365 shares, 7.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.76%
- WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (DGS) - 281,630 shares, 6.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.68%
- WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES) - 435,875 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.84%
EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.47 and $50.65, with an estimated average price of $50.56. The stock is now traded at around $50.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 16,248 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ProShares Ultra QQQ (QLD)
EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, initiated holding in ProShares Ultra QQQ. The purchase prices were between $70.69 and $92.38, with an estimated average price of $84.6. The stock is now traded at around $90.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,245 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.05, with an estimated average price of $114.13. The stock is now traded at around $113.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,779 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $80.86, with an estimated average price of $77.53. The stock is now traded at around $80.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,569 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY)
EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, added to a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF by 84.19%. The purchase prices were between $117.33 and $129.12, with an estimated average price of $122.95. The stock is now traded at around $129.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.03%. The holding were 187,336 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP)
EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 125.36%. The purchase prices were between $31 and $31.87, with an estimated average price of $31.38. The stock is now traded at around $31.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 106,142 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)
EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 140.19%. The purchase prices were between $26.19 and $26.72, with an estimated average price of $26.43. The stock is now traded at around $26.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 93,504 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)
EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 32.64%. The purchase prices were between $104.69 and $106.26, with an estimated average price of $105.37. The stock is now traded at around $105.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 22,608 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)
EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $65.12 and $69.45, with an estimated average price of $67.62.Sold Out: Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (DBEU)
EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, sold out a holding in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $33.96 and $36.63, with an estimated average price of $35.6.Sold Out: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.36 and $116.25, with an estimated average price of $114.77.Sold Out: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, sold out a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65.
