Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Buys FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index, The Estee Lauder Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells Asana Inc, Ring Energy Inc

New Purchases: GUNR,

GUNR, Added Positions: IJH, EL, IVV, VNQ, PG, RY, HON, MMC, FRC, TXN, V, DIS, GD, MA, XBI, PYPL, UNP, SYK, PEP, MCHP, SPGI, JNJ, ICE,

IJH, EL, IVV, VNQ, PG, RY, HON, MMC, FRC, TXN, V, DIS, GD, MA, XBI, PYPL, UNP, SYK, PEP, MCHP, SPGI, JNJ, ICE, Reduced Positions: AGG, BIV, MSFT, VEA, EFA, COST, BSV, CCI, DHR, NVDA, IWF, GOOGL, LIN, VO, TMO, ECL, VZ, GOOG, BHB, AMT, VOO, ADBE, VTI, RTX, ROK, BA, BAC,

AGG, BIV, MSFT, VEA, EFA, COST, BSV, CCI, DHR, NVDA, IWF, GOOGL, LIN, VO, TMO, ECL, VZ, GOOG, BHB, AMT, VOO, ADBE, VTI, RTX, ROK, BA, BAC, Sold Out: ASAN, REI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index, The Estee Lauder Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Procter & Gamble Co, Royal Bank of Canada, sells Asana Inc, Ring Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co. As of 2021Q4, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co owns 95 stocks with a total value of $286 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 244,487 shares, 9.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.4% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 57,949 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.40% Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 119,045 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.95% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 74,187 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 35,729 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.47%

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index. The purchase prices were between $36.93 and $39.75, with an estimated average price of $38.69. The stock is now traded at around $39.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 144,242 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc by 493.33%. The purchase prices were between $304.25 and $370.2, with an estimated average price of $340.4. The stock is now traded at around $370.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 6,230 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 141.11%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $479.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,223 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 136.41%. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $162.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,591 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Royal Bank of Canada by 72.04%. The purchase prices were between $98.01 and $107.75, with an estimated average price of $103.88. The stock is now traded at around $107.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Asana Inc. The sale prices were between $64.2 and $142.68, with an estimated average price of $105.54.

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Ring Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $2.12 and $4.14, with an estimated average price of $3.08.