Cacti Asset Management Llc Buys Eli Lilly and Co, Organon, General Electric Co, Sells Gates Industrial Corp PLC

Atlanta, GA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Eli Lilly and Co, Organon, General Electric Co, Fresenius Medical Care AG. KGaA, Kyndryl Holdings Inc, sells Gates Industrial Corp PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cacti Asset Management Llc. As of 2021Q4, Cacti Asset Management Llc owns 77 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 614,472 shares, 9.18% of the total portfolio. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (J) - 619,623 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio. United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 383,794 shares, 6.92% of the total portfolio. American Express Co (AXP) - 472,076 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 198,779 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio.

Cacti Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.67 and $37.13, with an estimated average price of $32.51. The stock is now traded at around $31.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 71,938 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cacti Asset Management Llc initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68. The stock is now traded at around $96.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,687 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cacti Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA. The purchase prices were between $29.82 and $36.05, with an estimated average price of $32.84. The stock is now traded at around $32.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 26,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cacti Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45. The stock is now traded at around $19.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,320 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cacti Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 2363.00%. The purchase prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $271.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 24,630 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cacti Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Gates Industrial Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $14.54 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.38.