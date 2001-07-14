Banc of California Announces Schedule of Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Banc+of+California%2C+Inc. (NYSE: BANC) today announced it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. The Company will host a conference call to discuss these financial results at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time (PT) on the same day.

Interested parties are welcome to attend the conference call by dialing (888) 317-6003 and referencing event code 7050527. A live audio webcast will also be available on the Webcasts page of the Company’s investor relations website. The slide presentation for the call will also be available on the Company's investor relations website prior to the call. An audio archive of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website within 24 hours after the end of the call.

About Banc of California, Inc.

