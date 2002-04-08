Talaris Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2022 Virtual Conference

BOSTON and LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. ( TALS), a late-clinical stage cell therapy company developing therapies with the potential to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe immune and blood disorders, today announced that Scott Requadt, Chief Executive Officer of Talaris, will present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2022 Virtual Conference being held January 10-13, 2022.



A webcast of the pre-recorded presentation will be made available the morning of the conference starting at 7:00 AM ET on Monday, January 10th, and can be accessed by visiting the investors section of the Talaris website at www.talaristx.com. After the live webcast, the event will remain archived on the Talaris website for 90 days.

About Talaris Therapeutics

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a late-clinical stage cell therapy company developing therapies with the potential to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe immune and blood disorders. Talaris maintains corporate offices in Boston, MA, its cell processing facility in Louisville, KY, and additional research operations in Houston, TX.

