Bristol Myers Squibb to Present at J.P. Morgan's 40th Annual Healthcare Conference

Bristol+Myers+Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that the company will present at J.P. Morgan’s 40th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 10, 2022. Giovanni+Caforio%2C+M.D.%2C+Board+Chair+and+Chief+Executive+Officer will make a formal presentation and answer questions about the company at 7:30 a.m. ET.

The event will be webcast simultaneously at http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.bms.com with materials related to the presentation available at the start of the live webcast. A replay and archived edition of the presentation will be available following the event.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about Bristol Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.

