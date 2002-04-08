Lands' End Announces Participation in the 24th Annual ICR Conference

DODGEVILLE, Wis., Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lands' End, Inc. ( LE) today announced that the Company is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the 24th Annual ICR Conference, held virtually, on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 9:30 AM Eastern Time. Chief Executive Officer, Jerome Griffith, and President and Chief Financial Officer, Jim Gooch, will participate in the fireside chat.



The fireside chat presentation will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed at http://investors.landsend.com. An online archive will be available for a period of 90 days following the presentation. In addition, the Company plans to post an investor presentation to the investor relations section of its website prior to the webcast.

About Lands' End, Inc.



Lands' End, Inc. ( LE, Financial) is a leading uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear and home products. We offer products online at www.landsend.com, on third party online marketplaces and through our own Company Operated stores, as well as, third-party retail locations. We are a classic American lifestyle brand with a passion for quality, legendary service and real value, and seek to deliver timeless style for women, men, kids and the home.

