Cellebrite Supports The Exodus Road's Efforts to Stop Human Trafficking in Brazil

TYSONS CORNER, Va., Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellebrite ( CLBT), a global leader in Digital Intelligence (DI) solutions for the public and private sectors, and The Exodus Road, a Colorado-based nonprofit organization specializing in disrupting human trafficking, announced today a collaboration focused on training police and government officials in Brazil to combat human trafficking more effectively.



The collaboration has delivered the launch of The Exodus Road’s training platform, TraffickWatch Academy: Brazil, featuring Brazilian and U.S. experts on human-trafficking crime. Cellebrite has committed to provide The Exodus Road funding and in-kind solutions and services over the next three years to support the growth of The Exodus Road’s training programs.

TraffickWatch Academy: Brazil offers eight multimedia modules educating viewers on how to identify trafficking cases, what evidence is needed to liberate survivors and arrest traffickers, and how to properly and legally use solutions included in Cellebrite’s Investigative DI Platform to collect, review, and analyze evidence for prosecutions. The platform features lawyers, law enforcement leaders, anti-trafficking practitioners, and experienced operatives.

"Cellebrite’s integrated suite of solutions improves and modernizes digital investigation efforts by police forces around the world, including the Brazilian Federal Police,” said Gabriela Madrid Aquino, Chief of the Brazilian Federal Police. “This technology is critical in the fight against organized crime, especially in joint efforts between different police forces, including the new Task Force to fight human trafficking."

“Cellebrite has been an instrumental partner to Brazilian law enforcement in its fight against drug trafficking,” noted Mark Gambill, Cellebrite’s Chief Marketing Officer. “We are excited to continue building this relationship as a partner contributing to The Exodus Road’s formal agreements to provide police with training to combat human trafficking.”

“We thank Cellebrite for its commitment to make a difference in the lives of survivors of human trafficking and its support of our training programs in Brazil,” said Laura Parker, CEO of The Exodus Road. “Cellebrite’s solutions have long been mission-critical in digital investigations for the global law enforcement community.”

In the past eight years, The Exodus Road’s work partnering with law enforcement has resulted in the arrests of 870 traffickers and the rescue of more than 1,500 survivors. The Exodus Road operates in six countries around the world, including the U.S., Brazil, Thailand, the Philippines, and India.

The United Nations defines human trafficking as the recruitment and enslavement of people by fraud, force, or coercion. As one of the wealthiest and most developed countries in Latin America, Brazil is a country of origin, transit, and reception of international human trafficking. It also has high rates of internal trafficking within its borders.

According to the Global Slavery Index, there are about 400,000 people in conditions of modern slavery in Brazil. That said, the number could be far greater; experts report that most trafficking data does not accurately represent the magnitude of the problem because human trafficking is very underreported.

About Cellebrite

Cellebrite’s ( CLBT) mission is to enable its customers to protect and save lives, accelerate justice, and preserve privacy in communities worldwide. Cellebrite is the global leader in Digital Intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors, empowering organizations to master the complexities of legally sanctioned digital investigations by streamlining intelligence processes. Trusted by thousands of leading agencies and companies around the world, Cellebrite’s Digital Intelligence platform and solutions transform how customers collect, review, analyze and manage data in legally sanctioned investigations. To learn more, visit us at www.cellebrite.com and https://investors.cellebrite.com.

About The Exodus Road

The Exodus Road is a global nonprofit disrupting the darkness of modern-day slavery by partnering with law enforcement to fight human-trafficking crime, equipping communities to protect the vulnerable and empowering survivors as they walk into freedom. Working side-by-side with local staff, NGO partners and law enforcement around the world, The Exodus Road fights to liberate trafficked individuals, arrest traffickers, and provide restorative care for survivors. Since its founding in 2012, the organization has assisted police in the rescue of more than 1560 survivors and the arrests of 870 offenders, numbers that grow almost daily. The Exodus Road’s approach to freedom incorporates prevention and training efforts (TraffickWatch Academy), intervention (Search + Rescue) and aftercare (Beyond Rescue).

In September 2021, The Exodus Road launched TraffickWatch Academy: U.S. , a free, online, multimedia training module that unpacks the complexities of human trafficking and educates viewers with methods for identifying signs of trafficking and how to intervene. The organization is also launching a similar training throughout Brazil designed specifically for law enforcement partners. In November, the nonprofit opened Freedom Home in Thailand to house survivors of human trafficking and sexual exploitation. The Exodus Road combats human trafficking in the U.S., Thailand, Brazil, the Philippines, India and in another Latin American country, undisclosed for security reasons.

For additional information on what you can do to help stop trafficking, please visit The Exodus Road’s website at https://theexodusroad.com/ , or on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube .



